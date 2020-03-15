Japanese Salary, Job Guide Represents Occupations as RPG Classes

Kyuryo bank released the sixth iteration of its definitive guide to salary and occupations in Japan on Wednesday. The book, which is published through Takarajimasha , introduces various jobs as if they are fantasy role-playing game classes. Over 500 occupations are introduced with information about the yearly average salary, lifetime wages, and job specifications.

Kyuryo's website is offering a salary diagnosis test, where you play as an adventurer who answers questions to determine their most suitable salary. The service appears to encourage pursuit into creative fields such as "YouTuber" or "novelist" by highlighting the salaries enjoyed by the highest earners in those fields.

The book features illustrations by the following artists: Haruhiko Mikimoto ( Super Dimension Fortress Macross , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ), Rando Ayamine ( GetBackers ), Kaoru Shintani ( Area 88 ), Kayano Saeki ( Hi no Ryōsen ), Tatsuya Egawa ( Golden Boy ), Etsushi Ogawa ( Chūka Ichiban! ), Hidenori Yamaji ( Marry Grave ), Kamui Fujiwara ( Dragon Quest: Warriors of Eden ), Takeshi Ebihara ( Miss Machiko ), Tatsuo Kanai ( Hole in One ), Kazushi Hagiwara ( Bastard!! ), Ryōji Minagawa ( Spriggan , D-Live!! ), Keishuu Ando ( The Abnormal Super Hero Hentai Kamen ), and Hiroshi Motomiya ( Salaryman Kintaro ).

It also features illustrations by character designers Takayuki Doi ( Peach Command Shin Momotaro Densetsu ) and Terumi Nishii ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Penguindrum ), as well as illustrators Keiichiro Ito, Yūji Kaida, and Chiyou .

The book costs 1,650 yen, and can be purchased through Takarajimasha 's online store in both physical and digital formats.

Source: Comic Natalie