BL Manhwa Artist Oryu Also Threatens Legal Action Against Manga Piracy Site Mangago

Earlier this month, manga piracy site Mangago removed the BL manhwa Pian Pian after its creator Haesin Young spoke out publicly against the site and threatened legal action. Fellow BL manhwa artist Oryu is now speaking out about the site and asking their followers to report their comic Back to School for take-down.

delete my cartoon from m**g**o or i'll take legal actions. pic.twitter.com/8BREocIyu9 — 오류 (@ORYU____) March 16, 2020

"Look at this. Please help me. I hope my cartoon will be deleted from this illegal site. I'd like to report it, please," they wrote. "delete my cartoon from m**g**o or i'll take legal actions."

They also posted an image showing a comment they posted on the Back to School page on Mangago, which has since been deleted. In the comment, Oryu wrote that they are creating a side story for the manhwa but have become demoralized by the illegal uploads. Oryu's followers claim that other comments in support of Oryu have been deleted as well.

Anime News Network reached out to Mangago regarding Oryu's statements and the deleted posts, but did not receive a response by press time.

Oryu began serializing the Back to School manhwa on the webtoon site Lezhin in 2019. The first chapters can be read for free while subsequent chapters must be paid for using coins purchased through the site. The title has an official English translation hosted in Lezhin . The synopsis from the English version is as follows:

Chiwoo's got issues. Upon returning to school after the “incident” last year, he vows to keep to himself and stay out of trouble until graduation. Easier said than done: his bad boy reputation has made him the talk of the school, and Kyujin - class president and model student - won't stop being friendly. Trouble arrives soon enough in the shape of Jihyun, a tattooed hunk from Chiwoo's dark past. It's gonna be a tough year…

Fellow BL manga artist Hatoko Machiyo issued a similar statement last week asking readers not to pay for scanlations of her work. Gangsta. manga creator Kohsuke expressed similar sentiments in October. Multiple creators issued supportive comments after pirate manga site Mangamura was shut down last year.

