Yaoi Manga Artist Hatoko Machiyo Issues Statement on Scanlations

Manga artist Hatoko Machiya published a statement on Twitter on Monday asking fans to not purchase unofficial English versions of her work. Machiya referred to the scans of her work online as "illegally translated" and reminded readers that she is "not in a financial position to offer my work free-of-charge..."

An Important Note About Scanlation of My Work. pic.twitter.com/ngrTKgqcQM — 町屋はとこ (@machiyahatoko) March 3, 2020

Machiya's manga works include Orokamono Wangel Night, Chotto Matte yo Hanaya-san , and Koi to wa Yobenai . Her series have run in Taiyo Tosho's Craft and ihr HertZ and Libre Shuppan's Be x Boy Gold and Magazine Be x Boy magazines.

Machiya is not the first artist to attempt to deter readers from using unofficial scans. Gangsta. manga creator Kohsuke made a similar statement in October. Multiple creators issued supportive comments after pirate manga site Mangamura was shut down last year.

Source: Hatoko Machiya's Twitter account