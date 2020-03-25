Interest
Cautious Hero Makes Surprise Cameo in Isekai Quartet
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Isekai Quartet 2 already introduced The Rising of The Shield Hero characters, but it turns out they aren't the only isekai light novel characters to guest star in the expanded universe of Isekai Quartet. Seiya and Ristarte have a brief cameo in episode 11, where they are shown poised to join in on the school festival fun. However, Seiya's overly cautious personality may just get in the way...
The inclusion of the two Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious characters was announced after the fact by the Isekai Quartet official Twitter account. It announced that Seiya and Ristarte voice actors Yuichiro Umehara and Aki Toyosaki had joined the cast, and confirmed with a screenshot that Ristarte did indeed have a brief cameo in episode 8 prior to her episode 11 appearance.
【新キャラ登場】ここで出ました!11話で初登場!— 『異世界かるてっと2』公式 (@isekai_quartet) March 24, 2020
「慎重勇者」竜宮院聖哉(CV.梅原裕一郎)、リスタルテ(CV.豊崎愛生)
8話でチラッと見えた残念女神に気づいた貴方は鋭い!
TVアニメ「慎重勇者」は4月からMXとBS11で再放送もありますよ✨⇒https://t.co/bXG0c5tOVz#異世界かるてっと #慎重勇者 pic.twitter.com/m8LqrMKPqz
The episode also features an endcard illustration drawn by original light novel illustrator Saori Toyota. The image shows the two "hopeless goddesses" Aqua and Ristarte buddying up while Seiya lifts weights with Ainz.
【第11話エンドカード】「慎重勇者」原作イラスト:とよた瑣織さん(@toyo_sao)より、アクア、ターニャ、リスタ、アインズ、聖哉、カズマ、スバルを描いていただきました!ありがとうございます!— 『異世界かるてっと2』公式 (@isekai_quartet) March 24, 2020
「いせかる」でもいつか聞きたいですね!#レディ・パーフェクトリー👏#異世界かるてっと #慎重勇者 pic.twitter.com/J6xopcjxty
The television anime adaptation of Light Tuchihi's Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious novels premiered in Japan on October 2. The story begins when the goddess Ristarte summons a hero to help her hard mode video game-like world. The hero, Seiya, is exceptional in every way, but he is incredibly cautious. He does things like buy three sets of armor (one to wear, a spare, and a spare for the spare) and go full power against weak slimes (just in case).
The Isekai Quartet 2 anime series premiered on January 14. The anime is a crossover series between the Re:Zero, Overlord, KONOSUBA, and The Saga of Tanya the Evil franchises. The first season premiered in Japan in April.
Source: Isekai Quartet's official Twitter account