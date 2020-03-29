Evangelion Snacks Come With Longinus Picks

Collaboration goods with snack brand Pino hits Japanese convenience stores from April 6

Ice cream snack brand Pino will start releasing limited-edition Evangelion packs in convenience stores around Japan from April 6. The packs will come with three picks: a regular one, a second with the face of Unit-01 printed on it, and a third in the shape of the Spear of Longinus.

In addition, the outer packaging will come in three varieties: one with art of Unit 0-1 looming in front of the moon, a second with super-deformed Eva units interacting with images of the snack, and a third with explanatory text about Pino written with the font and style of Evangelion episode titles.

Source: Comic Natalie via Otakomu