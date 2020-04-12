Interest
Granblue Fantasy Is Providing You With Background Art For Your Video Calls
posted on by Kim Morrissy
With more people than ever staying home and communicating through video calls these days, the art team of Granblue Fantasy has your back (literally), with cool landscape art from the series that you can use as backgrounds for your video calls. Players of the mobile game should recognize these familiar locales, such as Auguste beach, Bestia Island, and the Knickknack Shack.
【グランブルーファンタジー】【ビデオチャット用背景プレゼント①】— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) April 8, 2020
テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングに使用できるビデオチャット用背景をプレゼント!
まずは「アウギュステの砂浜」「ベスティエ島」「よろず屋」「グランサイファーの甲板」をお届け!#グラブル pic.twitter.com/xvHUBgwkDL
【グランブルーファンタジー】【ビデオチャット用背景プレゼント②】— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) April 8, 2020
テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングに使用できるビデオチャット用背景をプレゼント!
続いては「グランサイファーの一室」「牢獄」「会議室」「スシ屋『みや里』」をお届け!#グラブル pic.twitter.com/aYU8jEpNgC
【グランブルーファンタジー】【ビデオチャット用背景プレゼント③】— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) April 8, 2020
テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングに使用できるビデオチャット用背景をプレゼント!
さらに「VS ルシファー」「古戦場」「氷晶宮」「カナン」をお届け!#グラブル pic.twitter.com/hIZk7mBdL8
【グランブルーファンタジー】【ビデオチャット用背景プレゼント④】— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) April 8, 2020
テレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングに使用できるビデオチャット用背景をプレゼント!最後はグラブルフェスのアトラクション「グランサイファーライド」より「アンガド高原」「迫りくるバハムート」をお届け! #グラブル pic.twitter.com/mlEglxhNMh
In addition, Atlus released art from Persona 5 Royal, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, and Catherine: Full Body for video calls:
【バーチャル背景画像】在宅のテレワークやビデオ会議、ウェブミーティング用の背景画像に!『ペルソナ5 ザ・ロイヤル』より、四軒茶屋、喫茶ルブラン、屋根裏部屋、ベルベットルームをご活用ください。https://t.co/DBOVpHCgAU #P5R pic.twitter.com/tnIAv5nUq0— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) April 7, 2020
【バーチャル背景画像】続きまして『十三機兵防衛圏』より、網口の部屋・教室・商店街・鞍部家です。ビデオ会議、ウェブミーティングなど存分にご活用ください。https://t.co/rLsIVfxrv1 #十三機兵防衛圏 pic.twitter.com/ac9lhQhCZS— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) April 7, 2020
【バーチャル背景画像】Nintendo Switch版が7/2に発売になる『キャサリン・フルボディ』より、ストレイシープ・ストレイシープのカウンター・リンの部屋・踊り場をお届けします。ストレイシープに集う彼らのように、ビデオ会議も活発(?)になるかも。https://t.co/6VOFzFL4eE #キャサリン pic.twitter.com/9TUXoZCQKD— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) April 10, 2020
Prime locations to hold a video conference, indeed.
Source: Granblue Fantasy official Twitter account