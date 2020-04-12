Granblue Fantasy Is Providing You With Background Art For Your Video Calls

With more people than ever staying home and communicating through video calls these days, the art team of Granblue Fantasy has your back (literally), with cool landscape art from the series that you can use as backgrounds for your video calls. Players of the mobile game should recognize these familiar locales, such as Auguste beach, Bestia Island, and the Knickknack Shack.

In addition, Atlus released art from Persona 5 Royal , 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim , and Catherine: Full Body for video calls:

Prime locations to hold a video conference, indeed.