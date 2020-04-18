Interest
Evangelion, Ghibli, Shonen Jump Release Background Art For Video Calls
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Last week, the Granblue Fantasy team released background art from the game for fans to use in their video conferences. A number of anime are also releasing art for similar purposes, including SHIROBAKO, Evangelion. Even Studio Ghibli and Shonen Jump's editorial department are getting into it.
Amusingly, SHIROBAKO's selection includes a shot of the room the director imprisons himself inside in order to focus on getting his storyboards done.
【バーチャル背景画像】SHIROBAKOより、ムサニの会議室と地下、柗亭の画像を配布します!— SHIROBAKO 公式🎥2/29劇場版公開🍩 (@Shirobako_anime) April 10, 2020
在宅のテレワークやビデオ会議、WEBミーティング用の背景にぜひご使用ください!#musani pic.twitter.com/mtLlXTy1TI
The Evangelion Twitter account posted a series of tweets of wallpaper art, including eight visuals from the Rebuild films and eight "sound only" images. The Evangelion account stressed that the images should only be downloaded for personal use, and that reposting is not allowed.
WEB会議などで使える「エヴァンゲリオン壁紙」をご提供します!— エヴァンゲリオン_official (@Evangelion_co) April 8, 2020
8枚ご用意しました。下記、公式サイトよりご利用ください。https://t.co/FUVRWHxQ3y#エヴァンゲリオン #エヴァ#ヱヴァンゲリヲン新劇場版 #eva #evangelion #壁紙配布 #壁紙 #バーチャル背景#zoom背景 #在宅勤務 #テレワーク pic.twitter.com/eBqeBgcz1i
Ghibli's collection of wallpaper is available to download through the studio's official website, and feature artwork from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Castle in the Sky, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea, The Secret World of Arrietty, The Tale of Princess Kaguya.
Shonen Jump's editorial department released shots of conference scenes from the One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto manga series on Twitter.
/— 少年ジャンプ編集部 (@jump_henshubu) April 10, 2020
リモートワーク応援‼️
ビデオ会議アプリ用
背景画像プレゼント🎉
\
「ONE PIECE」「BLEACH」
「NARUTO -ナルト-」3作品の
「会議シーン」を厳選した
背景用画像が登場だ‼️
会議中のお楽しみに
是非使ってみてください~✨#うちで過ごそう#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/G8EoRkdsLp
In addition, the official Street Fighter Twitter account released backgrounds from Street Fighter II for use in virtual meetings.
For all your virtual meetings💻 with the rest of the Shadaloo corporation, we have some classic Street Fighter II backgrounds for you to use. Meet like a World Warrior! 🏯🐘🎰💃 #SFII pic.twitter.com/RgVQ45fF15— Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) April 9, 2020
The account also generally advises players to "stay home, meditate and become your own World Warrior."
The Touken Ranbu franchise released images from the browser game to use, including one background shot with the mascot character Konnosuke.
【バーチャル背景】— 刀剣乱舞-本丸通信-【公式】 (@tkrb_ht) April 8, 2020
審神者の皆さま、いつも『刀剣乱舞-ONLINE-』を応援いただき誠にありがとうございます。
テレワークなどご利用いただくための、景趣をご用意いたしました。ぜひダウンロードしてご活用ください。
個人でお楽しみいただく範囲でのご利用でお願いいたします。#刀剣乱舞 #とうらぶ pic.twitter.com/a5nTaxLCqK
Nippon Animation also uploaded iconic backgrounds from six of its classic World Masterpiece Theater anime titles on the studio's official website. The titles include A Dog of Flanders, 3000 Leagues in Search of Mother, Anne of Green Gables, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Tico of the Seven Seas.
Finally, the Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! Twitter account told fans to use the background art they posted freely.
ご自由にお使いください #boueibu pic.twitter.com/zQfAMa0nt7— 美男高校地球防衛部シリーズ公式 (@boueibu) April 9, 2020
One Twitter user responded: "OK! Thanks!" and edited one of the backgrounds to put the iconic DC character Joker into it.
OK! ありがとうございます! pic.twitter.com/KSLWGGFlC8— ✧do like dave strider and be homestuck✧ (@amateurCatalyst) April 9, 2020
Whatever it takes to get through these difficult times.
Thanks to Derek L and Nakottih for the news tip
[Via Nijimen,Comic Natalie]