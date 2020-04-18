Evangelion, Ghibli, Shonen Jump Release Background Art For Video Calls

Last week, the Granblue Fantasy team released background art from the game for fans to use in their video conferences. A number of anime are also releasing art for similar purposes, including SHIROBAKO , Evangelion . Even Studio Ghibli and Shonen Jump 's editorial department are getting into it.

Amusingly, SHIROBAKO 's selection includes a shot of the room the director imprisons himself inside in order to focus on getting his storyboards done.

The Evangelion Twitter account posted a series of tweets of wallpaper art, including eight visuals from the Rebuild films and eight "sound only" images. The Evangelion account stressed that the images should only be downloaded for personal use, and that reposting is not allowed.

Ghibli's collection of wallpaper is available to download through the studio's official website, and feature artwork from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Castle in the Sky , Princess Mononoke , Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea , The Secret World of Arrietty , The Tale of Princess Kaguya .

Shonen Jump 's editorial department released shots of conference scenes from the One Piece , Bleach , and Naruto manga series on Twitter.

In addition, the official Street Fighter Twitter account released backgrounds from Street Fighter II for use in virtual meetings.

The account also generally advises players to "stay home, meditate and become your own World Warrior."

The Touken Ranbu franchise released images from the browser game to use, including one background shot with the mascot character Konnosuke.

Nippon Animation also uploaded iconic backgrounds from six of its classic World Masterpiece Theater anime titles on the studio's official website. The titles include A Dog of Flanders , 3000 Leagues in Search of Mother , Anne of Green Gables , The Adventures of Tom Sawyer , Peter Pan & Wendy , and Tico of the Seven Seas .

Finally, the Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! Twitter account told fans to use the background art they posted freely.

One Twitter user responded: "OK! Thanks!" and edited one of the backgrounds to put the iconic DC character Joker into it.

Whatever it takes to get through these difficult times.

