Vote For Goku's Best Outfit in Upcoming Web Poll

Voting begins on Goku Day on May 9

In commemoration of "Goku Day" on May 9, the Dragon Ball series has announced its "Kakarot Collection" project, an online poll for fans to vote for their favorite outfit that Goku wears. The top-voted outfit among 30 choices will get a new anime illustration and be made into a figure that will be released for next year's Goku Day.

The poll will run on the Goku Day special website from May 9 to 29, and the campaign will award 59 random voters with prizes, which include figures and copies of the recent Dragon Ball video games. The winners will be announced on June 30.

Last year's Goku Day campaign invited fans to choose their favorite between Goku's different variations from Dragon Ball , Dragon Ball Z , Dragon Ball Super , and the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film. Goku in Super Saiyan form was voted the winner, and an 18cm figure of him in that form will be released on June 6. For more details about purchasing the figure, check Banpresto 's website.

In 2015, the Japan Anniversary Association officially recognized May 9 as Goku Day. The numbers 5 and 9 can be read in Japanese as "Go" and "Ku" respectively.

Source: Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.