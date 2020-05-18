Interest
Artists Redraw Sailor Moon's Usagi in Wild, Cute Styles on Twitter

posted on by Bruno de la Cruz

A new trend has recently appeared on Twitter across the world through the hashtag #sailormoonredraw. As you can guess, the point consists in redrawing Sailor Moon, from the titular anime, in your own style.

So far, a lot of artists—both professionals and fans— are playing the game, offering mesmerizing artworks or... funny ones.

Here is a selection from the illustrators Balak, Synecdoche (Plus-Sized Elf) and Magot666, amongst others :  

 

 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

