Interest
Artists Redraw Sailor Moon's Usagi in Wild, Cute Styles on Twitter
posted on by Bruno de la Cruz
A new trend has recently appeared on Twitter across the world through the hashtag #sailormoonredraw. As you can guess, the point consists in redrawing Sailor Moon, from the titular anime, in your own style.
So far, a lot of artists—both professionals and fans— are playing the game, offering mesmerizing artworks or... funny ones.
Here is a selection from the illustrators Balak, Synecdoche (Plus-Sized Elf) and Magot666, amongst others :
元絵へのリスペクトも当然誰よりもあるわけだから…本当に前フリのつもりじゃなかったんだけど何か楽しそうだからこんな形でお茶を濁して…と言いつつタグは付けたりして— 香川久 Hisashi Kagawa (@DanngoDaisuki) May 17, 2020
あ…iPadでラフから全部絵を描く練習だから線汚いし
#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/jXWVe3HJzO
did the #sailormoonredraw for fun pic.twitter.com/swsAuBwqpy— balak 💋 (@YvesBalak) May 17, 2020
joining the bandwagon #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/wEBRGvJSUr— MAGGOT666 (@Norman_Maggot) May 17, 2020
I want to join too! 😆🌙✨#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/DWqTryuM9y— Porforever (@Porforever) May 17, 2020
私の父親、プロハンターなんだ・・・・・・#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/PDKe3d3y86— みづきいちご (@kyunkyunhawawa) May 18, 2020
oups #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/pIXx7duubd— TheFrenchPhenom (@DaFeenom) May 17, 2020
#sailormoonredraw ? pic.twitter.com/Gyiv38XmWu— MOUNTAIN HAN / 山含 (@EddieHanTaiwan) May 18, 2020
#sailormoonredraw— TAKUMI™ XENO発売中 (@takumitoxin) May 17, 2020
急いで描いたら色間違った pic.twitter.com/dl1GBnPAy9
May 18, 2020
どうしてこうなっちゃうんだ#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/KmHe3MXcWE— 双龍@マチマホ8巻発売中! (@Souryu_STD) May 16, 2020
セーラーポテト pic.twitter.com/evZZLdJ9HF— シネクドキ (@synecdoche445) May 17, 2020
#sailormoonredraw— •훕스• (@Hooves_regius) May 18, 2020
nailed it! pic.twitter.com/YCndif4ToW
#sailormoonredraw— ちばん (@chiban3rd) May 17, 2020
家に帰ってお仕置きよっ pic.twitter.com/9gFvwPGRzO
This one was already done perhaps? #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/kMwQMwJljc— Lily (@Whiteheart03) May 18, 2020
Thanks to Valentin for the news tip.
Source : Twitter