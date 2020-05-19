Trigger Heroes Team Up in BNA: Brand New Animal, Promare Crossover Visual

The BNA: Brand New Animal television anime released a crossover image with the anime film Promare on its website on Monday. Both titles are original works created at Trigger .

The collaboration image was drawn by Promare character designer Shigeto Koyama , and shows BNA: Brand New Animal characters Michiru and Shirou standing back-to-back in the foreground, while Promare characters Galo and Lio approach from a motorcycle in the background.

The website also released an interview with Promare director Hiroyuki Imaishi , BNA director Yoh Yoshinari , and Kazuki Nakashima , who was the main writer on both projects. They brought up the fact that Imaishi contributed actions storyboards to BNA . Imaishi said that he joined the production of BNA as a way of apologizing for the fact that Promare 's production time went overtime and bled into BNA's schedule. However, since he ended up doing a lot of action parts, he ended up enjoying his work a lot. Imaishi and Yoshinari both said they particularly enjoyed episode 5 of BNA , which Imaishi drew storyboards for.

Promare opened in 200 theaters in Japan on May 24 last year. Netflix will stream BNA in the United States on June 30.