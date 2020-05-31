Type-Moon Museum Reopens on June 5

Museum was closed from February 29 due to COVID-19

The Type-Moon Museum's will reopen on June 5 after temporarily closing from February 29 due to COVID-19. The museum, which celebrates Fate/stay night 's 15th anniversary, was originally planned to be held at the Sony Music Roppongi Museum from December 20 to April 5. It will now run until July 12.

Several changes have been implemented with the reopening to ensure social distancing. Only half the number of tickets will be sold, and they can only be purchased online or through LAWSON Ticket. The maximum amount of time that visitors can stay inside is now one hour instead of two. The staff further asks that all visitors wear a mask, and that anyone with a fever or cough refrains from visiting. All visitors will be subject to a temperature check.

The museum will open in its " Heaven's Feel " phase. The previous "Fate" phase ran from December 20 to January 20, while the " Unlimited Blade Works " phase ran from January 23 to February 24. ANN visited the museum during its "Fate" and "Unlimited Blade Works" phases.

Source: Type-Moon Museum