Type-Moon Museum's 'Unlimited Blade Works' Phase Starts

The Type-Moon Museum's " Unlimited Blade Works " phase began on Thursday. It is the second of three planned phases for the museum, which celebrates Fate/stay night 's 15th anniversary and traces the franchise 's history.

The " Unlimited Blade Works " phase focuses on the Fate/stay night story chapter of the same name. During this phase, the animation wall focuses on ufotable 's television adaptation of the chapter. The section displays a timeline of the story, along with reproduced key animation frames plus a copy of several scripts and storyboards excerpts from episodes 1, 20, and 24.

In addition, the "Fuyuki City; Day & Nightmare" section shows a recap of the highlights from Unlimited Blade Works . In addition, the Type-Moon Material section shows artwork and designs for Tsukihime , Kagetsu Tohya, Capsule Servant , and the 2013 April Fools' parody website Back Alley Satsuki - Chapter Heroine Sanctuary .

The entry bonus during this phase of the museum will be the "Return to Avalon Art Material" booklet, which shows Fate/stay night artist Takashi Takeuchi 's rough designs for artworks included in the "Return to Avalon" art book.

The “ Unlimited Blade Works ” will be held at the Sony Music Roppongi Museum from January 23 to February 24, and the " Heaven's Feel " phase will run from February 27 to April 5. The previous "Fate" phase ran from December 20 to January 20.

Type-Moon is a label of the Notes company, but began in 1999 as an independent dōjin novel and game circle with writer Kinoko Nasu and artist Takashi Takeuchi . The pair went on to develop the Tsukihime visual novel, as well as the Fate/stay night visual novel. Both have inspired multiple spinoffs in manga, novels, anime, games, and other mediums. The pair are also notable for The Garden of Sinners novel, published before Type-Moon 's founding, and inspiring a series of anime films of the same name. Most of Type-Moon 's works are notable for being loosely connected, and implying a shared universe and cosmology that English-speaking fans have unofficially dubbed the "Nasuverse."

Source: Press tour