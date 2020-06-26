Future GPX Cyber Formula Car to Appear at Super Taikyu Racing Event

Mechanical animation directordesigns car which will be unveiled at first race in 2021

The futuristic racing-themed anime series Future GPX Cyber Formula is collaborating with the RFC Racing team. The anime's mechanical animation director Satoshi Shigeta personally designed an original car which will be unveiled at its first race in the Super Taikyu racing series in 2021.

In addition, cosplayer and Cool Japan ambassador Enako has been appointed the "Race Queen" of the Future GPX Cyber Formula series, as well as the series' official ambassador.

Bandai Entertainment released the Future GPX Cyber Formula anime as a complete collection on DVD in November 2003. The company described the story:

Cyber Formula is the future of Grand Prix auto racing where a mix of skilled driving and advance technology ultimately determines who wins and loses. Kazami Hayato is thrust into the fast paced world of Cyber Formula racing when he accidentally becomes imprinted to Team Sugo's Asurada GSX after recovering the racecar from would-be thieves. Now he must prove to himself and to his teammates that he can compete with the best racers in the world. Step into the world of Cyber Formula and prepare yourself for the fast lane.

The Future GPX Cyber Formula television anime aired in Japan in 1991. The anime had four OVA sequels: Future GPX Cyber Formula 11 beginning in 1992, Future GPX Cyber Formula Zero in 1994, Future GPX Cyber Formula Saga in 1996, and Future GPX Cyber Formula Sin in 1998. A compilation OVA titled Future GPX Cyber Formula: Early Days Renewal debuted in 1996.

Enako has appeared in official cosplay shoots as all of The Quintessential Quintuplets in Weekly Shōnen Magazine , the girls of The Seven Deadly Sins manga , and Hestia from Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? in Young Gangan . She's an official cosplayer for the Science Adventure series ( Steins;Gate , Robotics;Notes ) and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- , and voiced the narrator in the Otona no Bōguya-san short television anime.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web