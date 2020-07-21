Kadokawa, Chara-Ani Launch Anime Apparel Brand EMooooN for Japan, Overseas Market

Media conglomerate Kadokawa and character goods maker Chara-Ani have teamed up to launch the anime-themed apparel brand EMooooN, which aims to sell fashion items that are appropriate to wear in everyday life. The items are sold through Kadokawa 's web stores, including the EJ ANiME STORE, which currently has a service area of 79 countries and regions, including the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The EMooooN items currently available for pre-order through the EJ ANiME STORE are Bungo Stray Dogs stoles and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- backpacks. The Bungo Stray Dogs stoles come in four varieties (Atsushi Nakajima, Chuuya Nakahara, Osamu Dazai , Ryūnosuke Akutagawa ), and cost 10,780 yen (approximately US$100) each. The Re:Zero backpacks come in three varieties (Emilia, Rem, Ram), and cost 14,080 yen (approximately US$131) each. The items can be pre-ordered until August 5 while stocks last, and will ship in October and November respectively.

The Japanese stores are also offering an Overlord backpack and Re:Zero wristwatches, although they are currently not available through the overseas store.

Source: Email correspondence, EJ ANiME STORE official website