Doraemon Series Releases Bamboo-copter Toy for Adults

The Doraemon series released a toy of the Bamboo-copter, one of Doraemon's iconic tools, on Thursday. The toy has been developed by Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors.

This 31-centimeter Bamboo-copter toy includes a hairband so that it can be worn on one's head, and has propeller parts that can move. It costs 2,750 yen (approximately US$26). It can be purchased in Japan through various toy and electronics retailers.

Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web