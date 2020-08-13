Association of Japanese Animation Releases Free Manual on Anime Production Assistants

The Association of Japanese Animation (AJA) released a free manual comprehensively covering the role of an animation production assistant on its website on Wednesday. The 52-page PDF guide is aimed at new production assistant recruits and students who are aiming to join the animation industry.

The manual is based on data provided in Studio Trigger producer Kazuya Matsumoto 's self-published guide to animation production assistants. The AJA's Development of Human Resources Committee researched the industry standards and created a manual applicable to the role of production assistants. A number of anime studios assisted in the creation of the manual, including A-1 Pictures , Sunrise , Studio 4°C , and Nippon Animation .

Production assistants work as project managers, who coordinate the work on a production and maintain communications. It is an entry-level job that can lead into production desk, producer, unit director, script writer, series director, and other roles in the animation industry.

