Voting Opens for Web Manga General Election 2020

My Hero Academia is BACK everyone! For like 40 minutes total, but hey it's something while we all wait for Season 5. ― My Hero Academia is BACK everyone! For like 40 minutes total, but hey it's something while we all wait for Season 5. These OVAs aren't the first MHA has gotten, but they are the first to release legally State-side, and with no airing date still for the next season we might as well ta...