Voting Opens for Web Manga General Election 2020
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc's "Web Manga General Election" opened its polls on Thursday. Users submitted more than 27,000 applications for web manga series and judges whittled down the selection to 50 series.
Nominees currently licensed in English or previously nominated for an award include:
- Sasaki and Miyano by Shō Harusono (licensed by Yen Press; #5 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018 and nominated in last year's election)
- Satsukare by Daisuke+Asahi (previously a top pick for an anime adaptation)
- Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yū Toyota (licensed by Square Enix; #7 in pixiv's comic ranking 2018, and took #5 last year)
- Mieruko-chan by Tomoki Izumi (licensed by Yen Press; #9 in Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2020, #7 in this year's Tsutaya Comic Awards, #10 in Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Award 2019 web category)
- My Lvl999 Love for Yamada Kun by Mashiro (published on the Mangamo app)
Voting will remain open until September 17 and the results will be announced in late October. Last year's winner was My New Boss is Goofy (Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen) by Dan Ichikawa, followed by Homura-sensei wa Tabun Motenai (Mr. Homura Probably Isn't Popular) by Sekaneko and Daten Sakusen by Shōichi Yamamoto. The 2018 winners were Hifumi's action comedy manga Shijūshichi Taisen (47th War), Uramichi Oniisan by Gaku Kuze, and A Man and His Cat by Umi Sakurai. In 2017 Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku took the top spot.