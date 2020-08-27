Interest
Voting Opens for Web Manga General Election 2020

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc's "Web Manga General Election" opened its polls on Thursday. Users submitted more than 27,000 applications for web manga series and judges whittled down the selection to 50 series.

Nominees currently licensed in English or previously nominated for an award include:

Voting will remain open until September 17 and the results will be announced in late October. Last year's winner was My New Boss is Goofy (Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen) by Dan Ichikawa, followed by Homura-sensei wa Tabun Motenai (Mr. Homura Probably Isn't Popular) by Sekaneko and Daten Sakusen by Shōichi Yamamoto. The 2018 winners were Hifumi's action comedy manga Shijūshichi Taisen (47th War), Uramichi Oniisan by Gaku Kuze, and A Man and His Cat by Umi Sakurai. In 2017 Fujita's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku took the top spot.

Source: Web Manga General Election page via Nijimen

