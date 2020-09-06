Limited-Edition Zeong Model Up for Grabs in Gundam X Meiji Almond Chocolate Collab

A limited-edition plastic model of HGUC 1/144 MSN-02 Zeong with original coloring will be offered to 2,400 lucky winners in the new collaboration campaign between Mobile Suit Gundam and the Japanese confectionary Meiji that started on September 1.

During the campaign period, those who wish to enter the draw for the giveaway must apply on this website with a purchase receipt of two or more of the following target products from Meiji: Almond Chocolate 88g, Almond Chocolate Fragrant Cacao 84g, Almond Chocolate Matcha 79g, Macademia Chocolate 9 pcs, Macademia Chocolate Matcha 9 pcs, and Hazelnut Chocolate 52g.

Participants may apply however many times they want to increase their chances of winning, but only up to five receipts can be uploaded at a time. The application period ends on December 29, 2020, 15:00. More details can be found on the official campaign website.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Almond X Gundam campaign website