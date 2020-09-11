Bottom-Tier Character Tomozaki Fan Is Inspired to Get Buff

The story of Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ( Jaku-chara Tomozaki-kun ) is about a skilled gamer who is inspired to make some radical improvements to his social life by applying some of the lessons he has learned through gaming. The novels have even inspired its fans to change their own lives.

Light novel author Yūki Yaku , who makes a daily habit of searching his name and the title of his novel on social media and interacting with his fans, recently posted about a particularly dedicated fan of his who embarked on a 100-day workout routine while keeping Yaku updated every step of the way. The author was so impressed that he tweeted: "This is the story of the bond between a man among men who never failed to send photos of his workouts for 100 days, and a light novel author who kept receiving them."

The tweet quickly became viral, accumulating almost 27,000 retweets in just two days. Yaku later pointed out that the story even got covered on Abema News.

Yen Press is releasing the novel series in English, and it describes the story:

Tomozaki is one of the best gamers in Japan, and in his opinion, the game of real life is one of the worst. No clear-cut rules for success, horribly balanced, and nothing makes sense. But then he meets a gamer who's just as good as him, and she offers to teach him a few exploits…

Shogakukan published the first light novel volume written by Yaku and with illustrations by Fly in May 2016. The novels have ranked in the top 10 of the ranking for top light novels in Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook for the past three years. The novels are inspiring an upcoming television anime adaptation.