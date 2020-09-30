Echidna's Speech from Re:ZERO Episode 37 Was Performed in One Take

In episode 37 (or episode 12 of the second season) of the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime, the character Echidna, who is voiced by Maaya Sakamoto , performs a roughly two-minute speech. Series creator Tappei Nagatsuki revealed in a tweet last Thursday that it was approved after a single take.

"Oh, right. I forgot to mention one thing!" the author wrote. "Echidna had a long speech which was approved after a single take. Maaya Sakamoto , you're too amazing. I fall to the ground in worship."

The 25-episode first anime season based on Tappei Nagatsuki 's light novel series premiered in April 2016. The anime's second season premiered on July 8, after being delayed from April.

Maaya Sakamoto 's major anime voicing roles include Hitomi Kanzaki in The Vision of Escaflowne , Haruhi Fujioka in Ouran High School Host Club , Ciel Phantomhive in Black Butler , Shinobu Oshino in the Monogatari series, Merlin in The Seven Deadly Sins , Shiki Ryōgi in The Garden of Sinners film series, and Ruler in Fate/Apocrypha .

