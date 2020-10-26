Interest
Veteran Animator Toshiyuki Inoue Releases Guide on Hand-Drawn Animated Effects
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The veteran animator Toshiyuki Inoue is releasing two books on how to create hand-drawn animated effects. Both the My Thoughts on How to Animate Special Effects (Water Edition) and the My Thoughts on How to Animate Special Effects (Explosions, Fire, & Smoke Edition) books feature completely new drawings by Inoue, along with detailed explanations and drawing advice.
The books will be available for pre-order from outside Japan through the Tokyo Otaku Mode online shop from October 23 to November 24. On top of the physical book, the order will include a rough animation movie (cut from total illustrations) and a downloadable PDF (cut from total illustrations, full-scale timesheet). The books will cost US$19.44 and are expected to ship in December. Fans in Japan can order the books from P.A. Works's online shop.
Toshiyuki Inoue is credited as the main animator on Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms. He has also drawn key animation for Akira, Kiki's Delivery Service and the Evangelion Rebuild films. His earlier book My Thoughts on How to Animate Characters Walking from 2018 will also get a reissue, and is available for purchase overseas via Tokyo Otaku Mode.
Sources: Comic Natalie, Tokyo Otaku Mode, (Link 2)