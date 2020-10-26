Veteran Animator Toshiyuki Inoue Releases Guide on Hand-Drawn Animated Effects

The veteran animator Toshiyuki Inoue is releasing two books on how to create hand-drawn animated effects. Both the My Thoughts on How to Animate Special Effects (Water Edition) and the My Thoughts on How to Animate Special Effects (Explosions, Fire, & Smoke Edition) books feature completely new drawings by Inoue, along with detailed explanations and drawing advice.

The books will be available for pre-order from outside Japan through the Tokyo Otaku Mode online shop from October 23 to November 24. On top of the physical book, the order will include a rough animation movie (cut from total illustrations) and a downloadable PDF (cut from total illustrations, full-scale timesheet). The books will cost US$19.44 and are expected to ship in December. Fans in Japan can order the books from P.A. Works 's online shop.

Toshiyuki Inoue is credited as the main animator on Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms . He has also drawn key animation for Akira , Kiki's Delivery Service and the Evangelion Rebuild films. His earlier book My Thoughts on How to Animate Characters Walking from 2018 will also get a reissue, and is available for purchase overseas via Tokyo Otaku Mode .

