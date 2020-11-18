Gundam Cafe Opens in Haneda Airport on November 20

Limited-time café will run until September 2021

The Gundam Cafe will open a new branch in Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Friday, November 20. The GUNDAM Cafe HANEDA Airport Satellite is the first Gundam Cafe branch to open in an airport, and it will run until September 2021.

The establishment will be composed of a café stand specializing in takeout services and a goods shop. The café will sell various limited-time goods sold at Gundam Cafe branches throughout the country, such as drinks that come in collectible clear bottles and rubber keychains.

The Gundam Cafe opened as the first of its kind in 2010, and has since branched out with other cafes in Odaiba in Tokyo, Dotonbori in Osaka, and Hakata in Fukuoka. Earlier this year, the Akihabara branch underwent renovations that expanded the venue's size by four times.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web