Little Twin Stars Lights Up Christmas in Shinjuku
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Little Twin Stars is bringing light and joy to Shinjuku this Christmas! The cute Sanrio mascots, individually known as Kiki and Lala, are celebrating their 45th anniversary with a special 4-meter high Christmas tree named "Twinkle Color Christmas" at Shinjuku Southern Terrace from December 1 to December 25.
The tree is installed in collaboration with installation art group MIRRORBOWLER, and comes with a disco ball at its center to ensure that it shines both day and night. The rest of the tree is outfitted with light blue and pink-colored lights that reflect the colors of Kiki and Lala, and there are also Kiki and Lala-shaped neon signs surrounding the tree. From 4:30 pm onwards every day, the tree will display a special light show set to Christmas songs arranged by Kiki & Lara.
A Sanrio Cafe Wagon will also be open every weekend and throughout the last week of the festival (December 19 to 25) where visitors can enjoy limited-edition Kiki and Lala menus.
Finally, an AR version of the tree will be available for those who cannot reach Shinjuku due to Covid-19 restrictions. The "Twinkle Color Christmas AR Tree" will feature the same light show and Christmas songs as its counterpart, and can be accessed by simply scanning the QR code below – no app downloads necessary.
Source: Nijimen