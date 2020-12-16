1st Santa version of a male servant is obtainable during December 16-30 event

In a historic move for Fate/Grand Order , the game has introduced its first Christmas version of a male servant: Karna (Santa) will be given out to players who complete the "Eikō no Santa Claus Road ~Fūjirareta Christmas Present~" (Santa Claus's Road To Glory ~Sealed Christmas Presents~) event, which will run on the game's Japanese server from December 16 to 30.

The 4-star SR servant will temporarily join the player's party during the event, and can be officially obtained by completing the main quests. Players need to have cleared the "Singularity F - Flame Contaminated City: Fuyuki" chapter in order to participate.

The game's official YouTube account posted an animated television commercial for the event, which was animated by A-1 Pictures :

In previous years, the game has introduced Santa versions of popular female characters such as Artoria Pendragon Alter, Nightingale, Altera, Jeanne d'Arc Alter Lily, and Quetzalcoatl.

Aniplex released the Fate/Grand Order smartphone game in Japan in summer 2015. The game received an English release in the United States and Canada in June 2017.

The game has inspired various anime adaptations. Fate/Grand Order Shinsei Entaku Ryōiki Camelot : Wandering: Agateram , the first film in a two-part project, opened on December 5. The game is also inspiring the upcoming Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon ( Fate/Grand Order -Kyūshoku Tokuiten Kani Jikan Shinden Solomon- ) anime.

Source: Fate/Grand Order official website