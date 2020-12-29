Animate International Releases Ghibli Vinyl Collection

Animate International has opened orders for a series of vinyl records from the works of acclaimed anime film director Hayao Miyazaki , musician Joe Hisaishi , and Studio Ghibli . The lineup includes Spirited Away , Howl's Moving Castle , Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind , Castle in the Sky , My Neighbor Totoro , Kiki's Delivery Service , Porco Rosso , and Princess Mononoke .

Each concept album and soundtrack is remastered and given brand new cover art. They also include commentary and liner notes. Each record is priced from 3,800 yen up. The full collection can be purchased through Animate International's global e-commerce store.

Source: Press Release