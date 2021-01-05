hololive EN to Preview Princess Connect! Re:Dive Smartphone Game Global Version

Game launched in 2018, inspired TV anime in spring 2020, with 2nd season greenlit

The five members of hololive EN have teamed up with Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game to promote its global launch. According to Crunchyroll , which is publishing the game, Takanashi Kiara will do a pre-launch sneak peek stream one week before its launch. Watson Amelia will then host a celebratory stream to commemorate the launch itself. The other members of Hololive EN will also be involved in promotions.

Pre-registrations for the game are already available. Crunchyroll has not announced a release date for the game.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game, which ran from 2015 to 2016. The game launched in February 2018, and inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 6. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a second season.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September. The names of the debuting talent are Ninomae Ina'nis, Takanashi Kiara, Watson Amelia, Mori Calliope, and Gawr Gura.

Source: Crunchyroll News