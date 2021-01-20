Miyagi Prefecture to Install Pokémon Manholes

'PokeLids' project aims to install manholes across all 47 prefectures in Japan

Asahi Shimbun reported that the Miyagi Prefecture will install Pokémon -themed manholes across 20 inland cities and towns. Many of the covers depict Lapras, which was appointed as Miyagi's Pokémon Support Ambassador in 2019.

The initiative is part of the “PokeLids” project, which aims to install manhole covers across all 47 prefectures in Japan. Decorated manholes have already been installed across various towns and prefectures, including Iwate and Hokkaido. Each manhole doubles as a PokéStop for Pokémon GO players.

The illustrations of Miyagi's manhole covers were first presented at a press conference at the prefectural government office on December 14.

“Each is the only manhole cover in the world. I hope everyone visits the locations,” Miyagi Governor Yoshihiro Murai said.

Source: Asahi Shimbun (Natsuki Kubokoya)