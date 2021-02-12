Former Dempagumi.inc Idol Moga Mogami Says She Won't Read Private Messages on Social Media

Former Dempagumi.inc idol Moga Mogami posted on Instagram on Sunday about her mixed attitude towards engaging with her fans on social media. Although she says she makes a habit of reading every public comment on her posts, she won't be reading private messages from people she doesn't know, saying that she received many "traumatizing messages" after she announced that she was pregnant last year.

Her full post is translated as follows:

I already wrote about this as an Instagram Story and on my official LINE account, but going forward, I've decided not to read any DMs from anyone who isn't already an acquaintance! That being the case, I hope you'll leave your impressions and status updates in the comments. I ended up reading many slightly traumatizing DMs after my pregnancy announcement last year, and I got scared of opening them. But I have no intention of quitting social media at the moment! I simply want to treasure the feelings of those who support me, and there are many things that I want to convey to others, and I don't want to lose to the harassment.

As a way of expressing my gratitude, I've been scanning over DMs to indicate that I've read them or to reply with a like, but I'm sorry that I'm no longer able to read them now.

But I will still be reading everything in the comments! Back when I was an idol, it was completely forbidden by my agency to read DMs, reply, or click like on them, and I feel like it will be a return to those days. If I feel like I'm dealing with an obvious troll or something that's going overboard, then depending on the situation I will delete and report those comments.

If there's a photo or something that you'd like to show me, then feel free to let me know about it by tagging me.

I can't live up to absolutely every expectation, but I hope that I can keep posting things at my own pace!