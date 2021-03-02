Quench Your Burning Thirst With These Promare-inspired Tea Blends and Cocktails

The Gin-Iro-Neko ("Silver Cat") Tea Salon in Ginza, Tokyo is bringing the heat with its latest lineup of tea blends and tea cocktails inspired by the fiery personalities of the Promare anime film.

The lineup consists of three different types of tea blends, each named after the three main characters from the film: Galo Thymos, Lio Fotia, and Kray Foresight. The three blends are described as below:





Galo Thymos: The unadorned taste of rooibos tea and the spice of cardamom are combined to give the blend a powerful taste that evokes Galo's personality.

Lio Fotia: A cool drink made by layering Darjeeling black tea, which has a refreshing aroma and a subtle astringency, with lemon peel for a hint of sourness.

Kray Foresight: Keemun black tea, which has a smoky aroma and soothing taste, is blended with black pepper, ginger, and cinnamon to create a spicy and mature chai tea.

The blends come in either can or letter packaging; the former contains seven tea bags and cost 1,944 yen each, while the latter contains five tea bags and cost 1,350 yen each, including tax. The products will be available from April 23 at the Gin-Iro-Neko Cafe's online store and at Animate stores that carry Gin-Iro-Neko's products.

In addition, from April 23 to June 6, the Gin-Iro-Neko Cafe will also be offering a menu that contains both the above tea blends as well as special tea cocktails. You can check out the pictures of the cocktails below.

Galo Thymos Tea Cocktail

Lio Fotia Tea Cocktail

Kray Foresight Tea Cocktail

The Promare anime film opened in 200 theaters in Japan on May 24, 2019. Warner Media added the film to its HBO Max service on December 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie