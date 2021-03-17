Evangelion Collab Café Has the Most In-Character Drink Inspired By Misato

The Cure Maid Café is holding a collaboration café with the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film from March 19 to April 11. Like most cafés of that type, it will sell food, drink, and sweets inspired by the Evangelion characters. One particular aspect of the menu, however, has caught attention online. Check out the images of the drink menu and see if you can spot the odd one out:

That's right. While the other characters get standard drinks inspired by the colors of their hair and clothing, Misato's drink is a plain old Yebisu beer, the type she's frequently shown drinking in the anime. Naturally, you must show ID proving you're an adult before you can purchase it.

A tweet highlighting the amusing menu choice went viral on Twitter, accumulating over 16,000 retweets.

The other drinks cost 770 yen (US$7), while the beer costs 660 yen (US$6). Incidentally, the latter also comes with finger food and mixed nuts.

[Via Otakomu]