Fruits Basket the Final Ending Credits to Feature 12 Drawings by Creator

The AnimeJapan 2021 panel for the Fruits Basket anime announced on Sunday that series creator Natsuki Takaya will draw 12 illustrations to be shown in the ending credits of each Fruits Basket the Final episode. The first illustration, featuring heroine Tohru Honda, was released ahead of the anime's April 5 premiere.

Other characters among the 12 illustrations will include Yuki, Kyo, and Akito Sohma, as well as Tohru's friends at school. They will also be on display at the Cheer fancle cafe, the official café managed by Fruits Basket publisher Hakusensha , starting from April 6.

The Fruits Basket the Final anime season will premiere in Japan on April 5. It is a sequel to the 2019 and 2020 anime series, which adapts Natsuki Takaya 's Fruits Basket manga. The adaptation has an entirely new Japanese cast and staff from the previous version, as per Takaya's request. The anime will cover the entire manga's story.

