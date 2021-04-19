SINoALICE, Re:Zero Collab Event Launches In-Game

Smartphone game collaboration will run from April 16-30

Square Enix 's SINoALICE smartphone game's collaboration event with the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime launched on Friday. It will run until April 30.

The original story event will feature music from the anime's official soundtrack. In the story, Subaru is transported to the world of SINoALICE and fights to make his way back to the world of Re:Zero . Log in during the event period to obtain the Subaru Natsuki/Sorcerer character. Other limited-edition classes Emilia/Cleric, Reinhard/Breaker, Rem/Crusher and Ram/Paladin will be available through the gacha after playing through their corresponding story events.

The game's YouTube channel posted a promotional video for the collab on the same day as the event's launch.

Square Enix released SINoALICE for iOS and Android in Japan in June 2017. Pokelabo Inc. launched an English global version in July 2020. The English version is available in worldwide except in Japan, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau.

In February, the game held a collab with the That Time I Got Reincarnated with a Slime anime series with the global and Japanese versions of the game simultaneously.

Source: Press Release