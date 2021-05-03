A Certain Magical Index Smartphone Game Announces Collaboration With NieR Series

Limited-time story event, gacha launched on May 1

The A Certain Magical Index : Imaginary Fest smartphone game announced on its official website on Wednesday that it will run a collaboration event with the NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... and Nier: Automata action RPG games starting from May 1. The three properties are published by Square Enix .

The story event features full voice acting. A limited-time gacha is also available. The game also plans to run a collaboration commemoration campaign to encourage new players to try it out.

Square Enix revealed the announcement trailer at an information stream on Wednesday:

Obtainable characters include the Battle characters 2B Mikoto Misaka, A2 Othinus, and Kainé Oriana Thomson. Assist characters include Emil Index, Nier Accelerator, Yonah Last Order, and 2B Mii Konori.

The story follows Touma after he receives an invitation to try the beta test for the virtual game " NieR ." There, he encounters familiar faces such as Misaka and Accelerator in NieR avatars.

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139... , the remastered version of Cavia and Square Enix 's NieR Replicant game, href=".164417">launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 22 in Japan and April 23 outside of Japan. Toylogic is developing the game, which will be a higher-quality version using the original game as a base.

A Certain Magical Index : Imaginary Fest launched in 2019. The "academy supernatural powers battle role-playing game" based on the A Certain Magical Index franchise is free to play, but there are optional in-game charges.