Next Manga Awards 2021 Opens Nomination Submissions

English website opened on Friday, submissions open until May 21

The seventh "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" (Next Manga Awards) opened its English website for accepting overseas votes on Friday. This year marks the first time the awards have accepted entries and votes from outside Japan. Submissions for the print manga and web manga categories will be open until May 21.

The award accepts user submissions of up-and-coming manga with potential to become the next big hits, and selects the most popular titles as nominees. Winners are then determined based on votes from manga fans from all over the world. Nominations are only accepted in Japanese, but the final voting based on shortlisted titles will be available both in English and Japanese. The final winners will be announced on August 24.

In the print and web manga categories, submissions are accepted for titles currently serializing in Japan that have no more than five print volumes released or have started serialization after January 1, 2020. Entries accepted for original works of any genre. Works that ranked in the top three in previous awards are not eligible for nomination.

Last year's winners were Undead Unluck in the print category and The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) (The Bad Part of My Heart) in the web manga category. In 2018, the winners were Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta . In 2019, the winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto ( The Apothecary Diaries ) and SPY x FAMILY .

The award is co-organized by Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico .

Source: Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō website