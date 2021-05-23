SSSS.Dynazenon's Gridknight Gets Posable Figure

Warning: This article contains spoilers for SSSS.Gridman episode 10 and SSSS.Dynazenon episode 7

Anti was a Kaiju created for the sole purpose of defeating Gridman. However, after failing at his mission numerous times and being abandoned by his creator, he re-discovered his reason for living and resolved to protect Gridman from danger, transforming his Kaiju exterior into a form similar to Gridman's which is dubbed Gridknight. Gridknight later reappears in SSSS.Dynazenon and assists Dynazenon in defeating Bullbind. And now, as befitting a hero that protects humanity, Gridknight has received its very own action figure, courtesy of Good Smile Company

The Gridknight figure is part of the GIGAN-TECHS large action figure series, which has a standardized height of approximately 30 cm (around 12 inches). It has built-in LED lights in its eyes and head. The figure also features a high level of articulation that allows for a range of dynamic poses, and comes with Grid Knight Calibur and a special stand.

The figure is priced at 17,500 yen (around 160 USD) including tax, and Good Smile Online Shop is accepting pre-orders until June 23rd, 9 pm JST.

Source: Comic Natalie