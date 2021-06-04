Help SPY×FAMILY's Anya Come Up With a Plan for Father's Day

You can also study/work alongside Anya with 30-minute looping animation video

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga has launched a campaign ahead of Father's Day in Japan on June 20. Anya is planning a surprise for her adopted father Loid, and is recruiting the suggestions from the manga's readers. To submit your idea (in Japanese), go to the website and follow the instructions. Submitting any suggestion will earn you a downloadable wallpaper.

Anya is also attempting to make her father happy by applying herself diligently to studying. Weekly Shonen Jump 's YouTube channel posted the 30-minute looping animation video on Friday, which shows Anya studying along to a music playlist. Fans are encouraged to do some studying or work alongside her. If you share the video on social media by following the links on the campaign website, you'll earn a second downloadable wallpaper.

The campaign promotes the release of the manga's seventh volume on the same day. The series has over 10 million copies in circulation (in print or digital, but not necessarily sold yet) as of the latest shipment.

The eighth volume will ship on November 4, and it will be the manga's first volume to bundle bonus items. The special edition (limited to pre-orders) will bundle four exclusive rubber mobile device straps of the family as illustrated by Endō. The manga's 46th chapter debuts on Monday, and each new chapter garners over 1.2 million views upon release.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Endō launched the manga in Japan on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in March 2019. Shueisha began offering the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service on the same day. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.