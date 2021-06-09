Backflip!! Rhythmic Gymnastics Anime Releases Real-Life Version of Episode 6 Performance

Aomori Yamada High School's male rhythmic gymnastics team performs the routine

Episode 6 of the Backflip!! original television anime depicts an elaborate rhythmic gymnastics performance. It turns out that the routine is based on the work of real-life high school boys. The Aomori Yamada High School's male rhythmic gymnastics team performed the routine in a video released on Noitamina 's YouTube channel on Monday.

The school, which regularly scores highly in prefecture and national competitions, provided supervision for the anime's rhythmic gymnastics scenes.

Noitamina uploaded the anime version of the scene in May:

The anime, which is set in Miyagi prefecture, is one of three anime projects part of the larger "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." initiative aimed at promoting Miyagi, Iwate, and Fukushima (the other two anime projects are Misaki no Mayoiga and Hula Fulla Dance ). The "Zutto Ōen Project 2011 + 10..." is in remembrance of the 2011 Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The anime is set in Miyagi prefecture's Iwanuma city, and centers on a high school rhythmic gymnastics team. The anime follows Shōtarō Futaba, who is fascinated by gymnastics after seeing it in his third year of middle school, and joins the rhythmic gymnastics team of his new high school Sōshūkan High School, nicknamed "Ao High." He makes a friend with his schoolmate Ryōya Misato, who earned fame as a gymnast during middle school.

The show premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on April 8.

Source: Yahoo! News (Keiko Shiina)