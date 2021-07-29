Official Super Sentai Restaurant Opens in Ikebukuro

An official "Super Sentai Restaurant" opened in the karaoke bistro chain Pasela's Ikebukuro branch last Thursday. The restaurant looks back on 45 Super Sentai entertainment works, featuring a wealth of referential menu items and collectable goods.

A video tour by Mainichi Shimbun Digital shows off the items and goods on display:

The Super Sentai Restaurant is situated on the same floor as the " Kamen Rider the Diner" establishment, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Further details regarding the menu and reservations can be found on the Pasela Resorts website.

[Via Otakomu]