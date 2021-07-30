That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Inspires Mural in New York City

Hand-painted 50' x 24' mural near Madison Square Garden will be available until August 15

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it has teamed up with outdoor advertising company Colossal Media to set up a hand-painted 50' x 24' mural of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 2 key visual in New York City. It is located near Madison Square Garden at W 31st Street & 7th Avenue, and will be available until August 15.

Crunchyroll has also posted a behind-the-scenes video showing how the mural was created:

The second part of the second television anime season of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime premiered on July 6. Both Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the second part.

Source: Crunchyroll News (Joseph Luster)