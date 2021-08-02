hololive Announces "hololiveERROR" Horror Project

Project's tagline is "We'll be friends forever, won't we?"

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive launched a website and teaser video for its "hololiveERROR" horror project on Sunday.

The live-action teaser video evokes classic Japanese horror tropes, depicting first-person footage of an empty school while VTuber Tokino Sora mysteriously appears and disappears.

The tagline for the project is "We'll be friends forever, won't we?"

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Sources: hololive Official English Twitter account, hololiveERROR website