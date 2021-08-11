Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Collaborates With 105 Sport Teams Simultaneously

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been collaborating with seemingly the entire spectrum of Japanese brands, but the series might have outdone itself this time. Demon Slayer 's latest collaboration is with the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, the Japan Professional Football League (J.League), and the Japan Professional Basketball League (B.League). With 12 teams in the NPB, 57 teams across the top three levels of the J.League, and 36 teams across the top two levels of the B.League, this adds up to 105 sport teams in total.

The collaboration is called "Sports 2021 x Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ." ufotable has drawn an original illustration to be used for merchandise and promotional purposes, previewed below:

In addition, illustrations for each and every mascot for the 105 teams will be unveiled at a later date. They will be used for the merchandise to be sold during the collaboration period.

Each league will hold its collaboration at a different period:

NPB: August 13 to October 21

J.League: September 10 to December 5

B.League: October 2 to December 26

During the collaboration period, fans will be able to obtain digital stamps through QR codes at the venues for each of the participating teams' matches. Through accumulating stamps, fans will be able to redeem up to five pieces of original goods.

In order to participate, you must purchase the digital paper through the collaboration website first. The paper costs 500 yen, or US$4.50.

Source: Comic Natalie