Chainsaw Man Anime Director Serves as Judge on "Animation x Music NFT Contest"

The social platform Oursong is hosting an "Animation x Music NFT (Non-Fungible Token) Contest" in order to "invite animators to experience NFT as a new creative format." Chainsaw Man anime director Ryū Nakayama is among the panelist of judges for the contest.

The contest is looking for original short looping animations, called "Vibes." The animation must be attached to a user-created NFT generated through the Oursong service, along with music provided by the platform. All submissions must be issued through the Thundercore blockchain as a TT1155 token.

The first prize is worth 1 million yen (approximately US$9,068). Submissions are accepted until August 22, and the winners will be announced on September 2. Multiple entries can be submitted, and each entry must be shared individually on Twitter in order to apply for consideration.

The full list of judges is as follows:

The contest accepts entries from animators worldwide, and encourages participants to use English in their names and descriptions.

