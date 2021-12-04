Another Eden Smartphone Game Transcends Space-Time With Chrono Cross Crossover

Wright Flyer Studios ( WFS ) announced at its Another Eden Crossover Announcement Livestream on Saturday that the Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space smartphone game will hold a crossover event with Square Enix 's classic Chrono Cross role-playing game, starting from December 9.

WFS released two trailers for the collaboration, including a cinematic trailer that recreates the opening of Chrono Cross , albeit with additional Another Eden characters.







Masato Katō ( Chrono Trigger , Xenogears ) wrote the scenario for both games, and the new event "Complex Dream" will also be written by Katō. Chrono Cross characters Serge, Kid, and Harle will be obtainable as playable party members through completing in-game quests, not through the gacha system.

The event will also include new and familiar tracks supervised by composer Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Chrono Cross, Xenogears ) and new character designs supervised by original character designer Nobuteru Yuuki. Chrono Cross did not have voice acting in its original release, but the event will feature a fresh voice cast.

The English cast is as follows:

Ashton Frank as Serge Sheena May as Kid Shazia Nicholls as Harle

In addition, the event will feature multiple endings and a New Game+. It will also incorporate Chrono series gameplay mechanics, like Star Levels and Combo Tech.

Katō commented: "I never imagined that the day would come, after more than 20 years, when we could have a new adventure with the same Kid and her friends. I hope that people who have played the Chrono series so far will enjoy it, and that the players of Another Eden who haven't played any of the previous series will be able to get a taste of the series. I believe that Kid and her friends will live forever in everyone's hearts."

GREE announced Another Eden in 2015, and released it in Japan for iOS and Android in April 2017. The game released in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in January 2019. The game released on PC via Steam in spring 2021.

WFS describes the game's story:

Thrown 800 years into the future, Aldo, a boy from a small village, discovers a nefarious plot interwoven through several eras to destroy the world. Only by journeying to the Antiquity, Present, and Future with a party of stalwart allies can Aldo hope to save time and space itself.

Daisuke Taka directed the game, while Masato Katō wrote the scenario. Takahito Exa ( Bincho-tan ) was the art director. Yasunori Mitsuda worked on the game's opening theme, while Shunsuke Tsuchiya and Mariam Abounnaser composed the in-game music.

Square Enix (then Square) released Chrono Cross for the PlayStation 1 in 1999. The game is set in the same world as Chrono Trigger , the classic 1995 SNES fantasy game, and features a theme of parallel dimensions.

