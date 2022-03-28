Konomi Kohara Jokingly Demands Kaguya-Sama Creator Give Chika a Romance Subplot

“Make me fall in love too!” voice actress quips at AnimeJapan 2022 stage event

The Kaguya-sama: Love is War franchise held an amusing stage show at AnimeJapan on Sunday to promote the upcoming third season. Voice actors Aoi Koga (Kaguya Shinomiya), Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane), Konomi Kohara (Chika Fujiwara), Ryōta Suzuki (Yū Ishigami), and Miyu Tomita (Miko Iino) showed up to trade quips and banter, while comedian Seitarō Mukai served as the MC. Mukai called the show the “take 2” of an event that was supposed to be held last year, making the perfect occasion to let loose some pent-up frustrations.

One segment revolved around parodying the dramatic speeches of bottled-up feelings often depicted in youth dramas. During this part, Chika's voice actress Konomi Kohara made a joking statement addressed to the manga creator Aka Akasaka : “[Chika's] been a member of the group this whole time, but even the people around her have been falling in love, I feel like she's been left behind. Make me fall in love too!”

The other voice actors had to admit she had a point. Where is Chika's romantic subplot? On the other hand, when asked what kind of partner she would like Chika to have, Kohara did not give a straight answer. She flatly rejected Mukai as an option, but was otherwise pressed for suggestions.

Indeed, it might be a little hard to imagine Chika with a partner right now. As the other actors pointed out, even though she's the one who talks about love the most, she's mainly just obsessed with ramen.

The stage show was filled with plenty of other highlights. Tomita recalled an incident where she noticed Furukawa trying fruitlessly to befriend a dog, exposing him to the world as a man who is hated by dogs. Meanwhile, Koga was exposed for hiding a bread roll under her desk. Her fascination with bread became a running joke throughout the show.

Towards the end of the show, ending theme song artist Airi Suzuki and opening theme song artists Masayuki Suzuki and Suu made a surprise appearance to perform their respective songs from the third season. The musicians and the voice cast eagerly spoke of how much they look forward to season 3 to conclude the event.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- will premiere in Japan on April 8.

Source: AnimeJapan 2022 stage presentation