Fate/Extra Illustrator Arco Wada Gets Artbook, Exhibition

posted on by Kim Morrissy
July exhibit will celebrate game's 12th anniversary

Illustrator Arco Wada is getting an artbook and exhibition in July focusing on his work on the Fate/Extra game, which will celebrate its 12th anniversary on July 22. The exhibit will run from July 21 to August 9 in the MATSUYA GINZA department store. The exhibit venue will sell an early print of the artbook, and Type-Moon Books will release it in bookstores from July 29.

Ticket details will be announced at a later date.

Marvelous Entertainment and Type-Moon released the Fate/Extra PlayStation Portable game in Japan in 2010. Aksys Games released the game in North America in November 2011. The Fate/Extra CCC companion game shipped in Japan on the PSP in March 2013. The games are set in an alternate science-fiction continuity of Type-Moon's Fate universe, often referred to by fans as the "Extraverse."

The games inspired SHAFT's 10-episode television anime Fate/Extra Last Encore in January 2018. Netflix began streaming the anime outside of Japan on June 30, 2018. The three-episode Fate/Extra Last Encore: Illustrias Tendōsetsu (Illustrias Geocentrism) special then debuted in July 2018.

Marvelous released Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star, a new "Extraverse" game, for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in November 2016. XSEED Games released the game in the West in January 2017, and on the PC and Switch in July 2017. Fate/EXTELLA LINK, an enhanced version of the game, shipped in Japan in June 2018, and XSEED Games released the game in March 2019.

Type-Moon studio BB, the Type-Moon game and story development circle's new game studio, announced in 2020 that it is developing a remake of Fate/Extra, titled Fate/Extra Record. The announcement celebrates the game's 10th anniversary. The announcement did not reveal a platform or a release date.

Source: Arco Wada exhibition website

