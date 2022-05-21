Wit Studio Streams 10th Anniversary Video

Studio holds 10th anniversary exhibit at Ikebukuro's Parco department store from May 27 to June 20

Animation production company Wit Studio streamed a 10th anniversary promotional video on Saturday highlighting the studio's creative works from Attack on Titan to SPY×FAMILY .

The studio is also holding a 10th anniversary exhibit at Ikebukuro's Parco department store from May 27 to June 20. The exhibit will sell merchandise using the illustrations from the key visual, shown below:

In addition, for residents in Japan, Wit Studio 's Twitter account is holding an illustrated book giveaway to encourage fans to share their recollections of the studio's anime. To participate, follow the account and tweet with the hashtags #WIT10th and #WIT展に行こう ("Go to the WIT exhibit").

Source: Press Release