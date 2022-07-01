One Piece Tie-In With Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Fashion Brand Debuts at Anime Expo

Aoki will also hold a performance at AX on July 2 to promote

DJ Steve Aoki 's fashion and record label brand, Dim Mak, will debut its One Piece tie-in apparel line at Anime Expo (booth #3326) from July 1 to 4. The collection will include fan favorite characters Monkey D. Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Trafalgar D. Water Law, Kaido, and others, featured on brightly colored solid and tie dyed tees (US$38-45), hoodies (US$75-85), skate decks, socks, and trucker hats.

The limited edition lineup will launch exclusively at AX, and then later through Dim Mak's online store and the NTWRK shopping app.

In addition, Aoki will hold a performance at AX on July 2 to promote One Piece Film Red . Tickets are available exclusively to Anime Expo attendees.

Steve Aoki is a two-time Grammy-nominated producer/DJ. In the anime world, he arranged and composed the "Lights Go Out" insert song featured in Carole & Tuesday episode 19. In 1996, he founded Dim Mak, an independent record label, music, and fashion lifestyle brand. The brand has collaborated with a number of popular anime titles, including Naruto , Inuyasha , and Bleach .

Source: Press Release