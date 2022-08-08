Upset Fans Get Type-Moon Creators to Change Their Comiket Plans

The group originally planned to sell one of three new books exclusively at the physical event, without mail order options

Kinoko Nasu and Takashi Takeuchi may be the founders of Type-Moon and creators of the Fate/stay night franchise, but they still have their own little doujinshi -making group called the “BAMBOO BROOM.” On Sunday, they planned to have a table at Comiket and sell three books comprising of miscellaneous artwork and production materials. The first two, “Katadzuki Kōhon” ( Type-Moon Manuscript) and “Avalon le Fae Synopsys” are sold online as well.

However, the group's Twitter account announced last Wednesday that the third book, “Kaleido works,” would be distributed only at the convention. An online firestorm ensued.

The reason for this sudden backlash is that Japan is currently in the middle of its biggest COVID-19 outbreak yet. And given that Comiket is infamous for its crowds, fans are less likely to risk going to the event. So, of course, many fans that would normally be able to go and pick up the books aren't able to purchase one.

After the announcement, many people called for the third book to be sold online as well—even if at a greater price—because people could literally die going to pick it up in person.

Meanwhile, others felt that it was highly irresponsible for a convention-only book to be sold at all due to the fear that some die-hard Type-Moon fans would line up for the book even if they had tested positive for COVID.

— サークル竹箒 C100 【告知用】 8/14(日) 東・シ64 (@takebouki_c100) August 5, 2022

Luckily, as a result of the backlash, BAMBOO BROOM announced two days later that an edited version of “Kaleido works” will be released online as a PDF for a limited time sometime after Comiket .

The world's biggest comic convention is still struggling to adjust to COVID health restrictions. Comiket 99, which was held in December 30-31, was the first Comiket to be held in-person in two years. The event was originally planned for winter 2020, but was delayed to the Golden Week holidays in 2021 (which took place in April and May) due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, and scheduling issues considering Tokyo Big Sight's East Exhibition hall would remain unavailable until fall 2021 due to the Olympics. However, the Comic Market Committee postponed the event again in March due to COVID-19.

Comiket 99 required attendees to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test, and offered passes by random drawing, due to restrictions in attendance numbers.

The last in-person Comic Market event was Comic Market 97 in December 2019, which attracted a record 750,000 attendees across four days.

Japan reported 253,392 new COVID cases last Friday.

