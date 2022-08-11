Quintessential Quintuplets Manga Creator Streams Himself Playing the Console Game

The question: which girl's ending will he get?

The Quintessential Quintuplets manga creator Negi Haruba might be occupied with a new manga, Go, Go, Loser Ranger! , but he still finds the time to engage with fans of his previous series by streaming himself playing the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ~Kimi to Sugoshita Itsutsu no Omoide~ (The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You) game.

The romance visual novel game launched for PS4 and Switch on June 2. It is an adaptation of the Eiga Gotōbun no Hanayome ( The Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie ) sequel anime film, which opened in Japan on May 20 and serves as the finale for the story.

Haruba began his streaming adventures on the game's official release date, and concluded his most recent stream on Monday. He explained that although the developers haven't allowed other content creators to stream the game, he managed to get special permission because he's the original creator.

At this point, Haruba is still only a few hours into the game, so the question remains: which girl's ending will he get? Just like with the original series, the only thing the fans can do is watch and respect the creator's decision.