Dragon Ball Joins Fortnite With New Characters, Items, Features
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus join the fight
Fortnite's highly anticipated crossover event with the Dragon Ball franchise launched globally on Tuesday, featuring themed character costumes, items, quests, and other gameplay features.
The list of features is as follows:
- Dragon Ball Item Shop: Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are available as paid costumes. A Dragon Ball item collection includes Back Blings, Pickaxes, Gliders, and Emotes such as The Charging Up Emote and The Fusion Emote.
- Power Unleashed Quests: The “Dragon Ball: Power Unleashed!” tab offers seven sets of Quests. Collect all seven Dragon Balls to obtain the Shenron Glider.
- Battle With Versus Boards: The game will introduce Versus Board gameplay addition specifically during the collab period. Players who opt in will be assigned rivals to defeat within five minutes.
- Gameplay Items: The Kamehameha will launch an energy beam at foes, while the Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) will allow players to fly around the Island.
- Dragon Ball Super Episode Festival: From August 16 until September 17, 2022, players can board a cruise ship inside the game and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes, accessible through Fortnite’s “Discover” page.
- Tournament of Power: The Tournament of Power, a Battle Royale Duos tournament, takes place in Fortnite for all regions starting August 18, 2022 (specific event timing for each region can be found in the “Compete” tab in Fortnite). The Tournament of Power will also feature an additional Kamehameha Leaderboard for eliminating players with the Kamehameha. The Beerus Eating Emoticon is the reward for earning three Kamehameha elimination points.
- Dragon Ball Adventure Island: A special area accessible through Fortnite's "Discover" Page allows players includes a ring course on a Nimbus Cloud (Kintoun) at Kami's Palace, a cooking game at Goku's House, an obstacle course at the Room of Spirit & Time, and an open player-vs-player battle arena “Tenkaichi Budokai.” Starts August 19, 2022.
Further information is available on Fortnite's blog.
Epic Games released the Fortnite survival game as an early-access title in 2017 and it has since debuted on PC, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles, and on mobile devices. The game, which is notable for its pop culture crossover content, also has a strong presence in Japan. The game launched a collaboration with the Naruto series in November. The second part of the collab launched in June.
Source: Press Release